Ramírez, Bieber help Guardians beat Tigers 8-1

According to Elias Sports, Faedo is the first pitcher since Steven Matz in 2015 to go five or more innings while allowing two runs or less in the first five starts of his major league career.

Detroit got its only run on Willi Castro’s sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Cleveland improved to 20-6 in its last 26 games at Comerica Park.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (left glute tightness) is going to throw a side session and then a 50-55-pitch rehab game on Tuesday with Triple-A Columbus.

Tigers: LHP Tyler Alexander (left elbow sprain) will make a rehab start Monday for Triple-A Toledo. ... RHP Matt Manning (right shoulder inflammation) will be seeing a doctor about biceps tendinitis. He will not be throwing for the foreseeable future.

UPCOMING DOUBLEHEADER

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Joey Wentz would be the 27th man and start the second game in Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie (3-3, 2.70 ERA) takes the mound Sunday for his fifth career start against the Tigers.

Tigers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 9.39 ERA) makes his second career start.

Caption Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez fist bumps third base coach Mike Sarbaugh after a 2-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges hugs relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Detroit. Cleveland defeated Detroit 8-1. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio