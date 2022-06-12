Ramirez continues tear with 3 RBIs, Guardians beat A's 6-3

Naylor tumbled to the ground after colliding with Quantrill while catching a foul popup hit by Sean Murphy. Naylor made the grab but ran into Quantrill and was down for a couple of moments. He was helped to his feet by catcher Austin Hedges and a team trainer and received a loud ovation as he went back to the dugout.

Naylor, who had surgery in July, went through a lengthy rehab in the offseason and has been a key contributor through the first 57 games. His RBI single came after Oakland intentionally walked Owen Miller.

Christian Bethancourt and Seth Brown his back-to-back homers in the eighth for Oakland, which hasn’t won consecutive games since May 24-25 against Seattle. Cole Irvin (3-2) allowed five runs — four earned — in 5 2/3 innings.

Laureano’s homer gave Oakland a brief lead, but Cleveland responded with three runs. Shortstop Elvis Andrus booted a ground ball hit by leadoff hitter Myles Straw and the error cost the A's. Amed Rosario doubled and Ramirez lined a double down the left-field line, giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

Ramirez took third on a groundout and scored on Miller’s single past a drawn-in Andrus.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: 2B Jed Lowrie (wrist, shoulder soreness) hit in the batting cages Saturday but was out for the third straight game.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Jared Koenig (0-1, 9.00 ERA) allowed four earned runs in four innings against Atlanta in his major league debut on June 8. The rookie is scheduled to start against Boston on Tuesday night.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (3-3, 2.91 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series in Colorado on Tuesday night. Bieber was within two outs of a win against Texas in his last start when the game was delayed by rain for two hours in the fifth inning.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

