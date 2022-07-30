BreakingNews
The Basketball Tournament: Red Scare tops Best Virginia to reach semifinals
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ramirez has HR, 3 RBIs in Guardians' 4-1 win over Rays

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase hugs catcher Austin Hedges after closing out the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase hugs catcher Austin Hedges after closing out the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

news
By DICK SCANLON, Associated Press
50 minutes ago
José Ramirez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth, Shane Bieber struck out eight in seven innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — José Ramirez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth, Shane Bieber struck out eight in seven innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Friday night.

Ramirez's 21st homer, a drive off Jeffrey Springs (3-3), gave Cleveland a 3-1 lead. Ramirez added a two-out RBI single in the eighth after Steven Kwan's third single.

Bieber (5-6) iis just 2-3 in nine starts since June 3. He needed 26 pitches in the first, when Ji-Man Choi hit a run-scoring single. The Rays stranded the bases loaded when Christian Bethancourt struck out.

Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his 22nd save in 24 chances, getting Bethancourt to ground into a game-ending double play. The Guardians won for the third time in four games.

Tampa Bay has lost six of seven and leads Cleveland by 3 1/2 games for the AL's third wild card. The homestand opener drew just 14,671,

Bieber, who has pitched six innings or more in 11 of his last 13 starts, gave up one run and five hits.

Springs allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale, on the 15-day IL since July 14 with a sprained right wrist, is scheduled to pitch off a mound Sunday.

Rays: The neck strain that put RHP Matt Wisler on the 15-day IL Wednesday is minor, according to manager Kevin Cash. . . . . C Mike Zunino, who last played June 10 and is out for the season, had surgery on his left shoulder Thursday.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Corey Kluber (6-6, 3.91) will make the second start of his career Saturday against the team for which he won Cy Young Awards in 2014 and 2017. Kluber pitched six scoreless innings for the Yankees against Cleveland last Sept. 17, earning a win. RHP Zach Plesac (2-8, 4.09) will pitch for the Guardians.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrates with Steven Kwan (38) after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrates with Steven Kwan (38) after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrates with Steven Kwan (38) after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez reacts after his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez reacts after his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez reacts after his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) corces Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe (15) at second base and relays the throw to first in time to turn a double play on Christian Bethancourt during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) corces Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe (15) at second base and relays the throw to first in time to turn a double play on Christian Bethancourt during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) corces Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe (15) at second base and relays the throw to first in time to turn a double play on Christian Bethancourt during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, center, celebrates his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs with Steven Kwan, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Looking on is Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, center, celebrates his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs with Steven Kwan, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Looking on is Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, center, celebrates his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs with Steven Kwan, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Looking on is Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez follows the flight of his RBI double off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez follows the flight of his RBI double off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez follows the flight of his RBI double off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) foces Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe at second base on a fielder's choice by Christian Bethancourt during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) foces Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe at second base on a fielder's choice by Christian Bethancourt during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) foces Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe at second base on a fielder's choice by Christian Bethancourt during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller, right, scores in front of Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Christian Bethancourt on an RBI double by Andres Gimenez off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller, right, scores in front of Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Christian Bethancourt on an RBI double by Andres Gimenez off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller, right, scores in front of Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Christian Bethancourt on an RBI double by Andres Gimenez off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Jeffrey Springs pitches to the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Rays' Jeffrey Springs pitches to the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays' Jeffrey Springs pitches to the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs delivers to the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs delivers to the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs delivers to the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

In Other News
1
‘It’s showing love’: Clark County continues outpouring of support for...
2
Turkey at Clark County Fair brings in $5K; young girl to donate...
3
Foster parent convicted of murder in death of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel...
4
NEW DETAILS: Warrant issued, mental health check made for man days...
5
U.S. Postal Service looking to fill hundreds of positions in SW Ohio
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top