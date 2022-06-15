Ramirez helps Guardians beat Rockies 4-3

Bieber went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on nine hits. He struck out seven.

The Guardians opened the scoring in the third on Ramírez’s two-run single off Antonio Senzatela. Cleveland made it 3-1 on Naylor’s run-scoring single in the sixth.

Senzatela went six innings and allowed eight hits and three runs, two earned. He struck out four and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale is slated to make another rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Columbus as he works to return from left glute soreness. Placed on the 15-day injured list May 22, Civale could rejoin the Guardians next week during their series at Minnesota, manager Terry Francona said.

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant was on the field prior to the game, taking batting practice. He continues to work toward returning from a lower back strain that has caused him to miss 19 games over separate stints on the injured list.

UP NEXT

LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 3.57 ERA) is slated to make another start in place of injured Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale on Wednesday night against Colorado LHP Austin Gomber (3-6, 6.17 ERA).

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, left, congratulates left fielder Steven Kwan after the team's win in a baseball game in 10 innings against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase works against the Colorado Rockies during the 10th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon is congratulated as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez leans against a rail after he was caught trying to steal third base during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)