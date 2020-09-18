Ramirez helps Indians snap skid with 10-3 win over Tigers

Cleveland scored three in the seventh, including a two-run single by Franmil Reyes. Cesar Hernandez hit an RBI double in the eighth, and Ramirez capped his four-hit night with an RBI single later that inning.

Bieber's outing did end on a sour note after he was left in with a 10-run lead in the eighth. He struggled in the inning and ended up with a career-high 118 pitches. Castro's homer raised Bieber's ERA to 1.74, just behind former teammate Trevor Bauer of Cincinnati at 1.71.

The Indians entered the day holding the final American League playoff spot, and they had a four-game cushion despite their recent skid. Bieber was the right man to halt their slide. He has at least eight strikeouts in all 11 starts this year, the second longest streak to start a season in major league history. Randy Johnson had a 15-game run in 2000.

Detroit has lost five of six.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: C Austin Romine took a foul ball off the leg in the ninth but was able to stay in the game.

UP NEXT

Zach Plesac (3-2) takes the mound for Cleveland on Friday night against Michael Fulmer (0-2).

Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber throws against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya