Ramírez, Matan lead Crew to 6-1 romp over Atlanta United

Columbus (2-2-1) has won seven straight at home and improved to 10-1-2 in February and March since 2017. Atlanta United (3-1-1) was off to its best start before suffering the worst defeat in club history by allowing a team-record six goals.

Columbus (2-2-1) grabbed the lead for good in the 14th minute when Aidan Morris headed in a deflection for his first career goal in MLS play.