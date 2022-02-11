Rams head to Rose Bowl for Super Bowl practice session

McVay wanted a practice typical for a Thursday so the players were in shoulder pads and either shorts or sweatpants, with minimal contact with no tackling.

“This represented the last full-speed practice, with a lot of reps in all types of situations,” McVay said. “Wanted to really see a great, complete practice. Hit a lot of different things. Good urgency.”

There were no setbacks for running back Darrell Henderson (knee) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (pectoral muscle). McVay expects both could be activated from injured reserve. Tackle Joe Noteboom (chest) was a limited participant and McVay considers him questionable for Sunday. Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) and is doubtful to play.

At Drake Stadium, on the campus of UCLA, the Bengals got back tight end C.J. Uzomah, on a limited basis. Uzomah injured a knee in the AFC title game against Kansas City. He participated in individual work and observed team periods.

“He’s been good,” coach Zac Taylor said. “He’s progressing nicely.”

Guard Jackson Carman, who was limited Wednesday because of a back injury, progressed as well and was a full participant. Receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring), defensive end Cam Sample (groin) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were also full participants.

“It’s a big workday for us and the guys handled it really well,” Taylor said. “The guys have done a great job hydrating, and we’ll be prepared for Sunday.”

___

More AP Super Bowl coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/super-bowl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller pauses before entering the field during practice for an NFL Super Bowl football game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller pauses before entering the field during practice for an NFL Super Bowl football game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow thorws during practice Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Caption Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow thorws during practice Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez