Rams QB Matthew Stafford's season could end up ranking among the best in NFL history

Stafford is playing at an MVP level despite missing one month in training camp and the entire preseason because of a back injury.

“I feel like he’s in total command. I think he’s got a lot of trust in the teammates that he’s playing with,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “There’s a true ownership. I think he’s just totally and completely present and he’s really just enjoying the opportunity to compete week in and week out. Even when he does the breakdown with the team, he loves being a part of this team. You can feel that. He instills a belief every time that we go out on the field. We feel like good things are going to happen because he’s leading the way. I think he’s getting more and more comfortable with the skill players. ... He’s playing great. We’ll just continue to stay in the moment, but I’m loving every second of this.”

Stafford is on pace to finish with 4,374 yards passing, 46 TDs and three picks. That would rank among one of the greatest seasons ever.

Here's a look at five of the best:

Lamar Jackson: 2024

The two-time NFL MVP threw for 4,172 yards, 41 TDs and only four interceptions while also running for 915 yards and four scores, helping the Baltimore Ravens go 12-5. Jackson completed 66.7% of his passes and his passer rating of 119.6 was the fourth best in league history. Jackson earned first-team All-Pro honors and was runner-up for MVP.

Peyton Manning: 2013

The five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion set NFL records with 5,477 yards passing and 55 TDs. He completed 68.3% of his passes and had a passer rating of 115.1 and ran in for one score, leading the Denver Broncos to a 13-3 finish. Manning had a 121.1 passer rating with Indianapolis in 2004 when he threw for 4,557 yards, 49 TDs and 10 interceptions.

Tom Brady: 2007

The seven-time Super Bowl champ led the New England Patriots to a perfect 16-0 regular season, throwing for 4,806 yards, 50 TDs and eight picks. He completed 68.9% of his passes, had a 117.2 passer rating and had two rushing TDs. Brady threw for 5,235 yards in 2011 and a career-best 5,316 yards along with 43 TDs at age 44 with Tampa Bay in 2021.

Aaron Rodgers: 2020

The four-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl MVP threw for 4,299 yards, 48 TDs and only five interceptions, posting a 121.5 passer rating. Rodgers completed 70.7% of his passes and led the Green Bay Packers to a 13-3 mark. This season edges Rodgers' 2011 campaign when he set an NFL record with a 122.5 passer rating, throwing for 4,643 yards, 45 TDs and six picks in 15 games.

Patrick Mahomes: 2018

In his first season as the starter, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards, 50 TDs and had a passer rating of 113.8. He also ran for 272 yards, 17 first downs and two scores. The three-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP had 12 picks but still cracks the top five.

Honorable mention:

Aaron Rodgers: 2011

Peyton Manning: 2004

Dan Marino: 1984

Josh Allen: 2024

Tom Brady: 2021

Mighty Myles

Myles Garrett had three sacks against Las Vegas, raising his total to 18 in only 11 games.

Garrett, who has 13 sacks in the past four games, is on pace for 28 sacks, which would shatter the NFL single-season record of 22 1/2 shared by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan.

“It would mean I pass ‘Big Unc' (Strahan). Chasing Mike chasing greatness, and if God wills it, then I’ll go get it,” Garrett said of his pursuit of the record for the 3-8 Cleveland Browns. “Hopefully sooner rather than later. I won’t try to delay this thing, but I want it to come in a win. I want to have a chance to play some games in January and February. So, we got to win out. We got to hope some things go our way, but it would be great. But we have more pressing things to do.”

My Cause, My Cleats

Many NFL players wore colorful, artistic cleats in Week 12 to highlight various causes they’re passionate about supporting.

“Since launching 10 seasons ago, the integration of players and social impact through ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ has empowered players to expand their impact off the field and into their communities,” said NFL senior vice president of player operations Tracy Perlman. “This campaign continues to uplift player voices and reflect the NFL’s ongoing commitment to driving meaningful change.”

___

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl