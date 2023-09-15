Rangers aim to keep win streak going against the Guardians

Texas Rangers (82-64, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (69-78, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (8-7, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Guardians: Lucas Giolito (7-13, 4.89 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 177 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -124, Guardians +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 36-36 record at home and a 69-78 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.96 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Texas has gone 37-34 on the road and 82-64 overall. The Rangers have hit 208 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 33 doubles, five triples, 23 home runs and 75 RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 11-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .245 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 5.80 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Guardians: Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Mitch Garver: day-to-day (foot), Leody Taveras: day-to-day (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.