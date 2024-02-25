Rangers look to keep win streak alive, visit the Blue Jackets

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -194, Blue Jackets +162; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to keep their 10-game win streak going when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus has a 3-10-3 record in Metropolitan Division games and an 18-28-10 record overall. The Blue Jackets are 9-11-5 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

New York is 10-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 39-16-3 overall. The Rangers have a 31-6-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Rangers won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has scored eight goals with 32 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Vincent Trocheck has 20 goals and 36 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Rangers: 10-0-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

