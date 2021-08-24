Rangers place Heim on COVID-19 list, adjust rotation

The Rangers opened a three-game series at Cleveland on Tuesday night with Howard and Dunning scheduled to start the final two games. Left-hander Jake Latz, who is pitching at Triple-A Round Rock, will be added to the roster and start Wednesday. Right-hander Jordan Lyles, who was scheduled to start Friday against Houston, will pitch Thursday.

The Rangers have five players on the COVID IL, including Heim, who was a late scratch from Monday's lineup. Infielders Charlie Culberson and Brock Holt, and right-handers Drew Anderson and Mike Foltynewicz were previously placed on the list.