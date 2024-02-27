Rangers play the Blue Jackets, look to continue home win streak

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets.

New York has a 10-5-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 39-17-3 record overall. The Rangers have gone 21-7-1 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Columbus has gone 19-28-10 overall with a 4-10-3 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Blue Jackets have gone 6-6-9 in games decided by a goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Blue Jackets won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 33 goals and 45 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Boone Jenner has 18 goals and eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.