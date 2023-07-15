Rangers take on the Guardians after Lowe's 4-hit game

Cleveland Guardians (45-46, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (53-39, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (1-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (5-6, 4.71 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -157, Guardians +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Cleveland Guardians after Nate Lowe had four hits on Friday in a 12-4 win over the Guardians.

Texas has a 28-18 record in home games and a 53-39 record overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .343 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the AL.

Cleveland has a 45-46 record overall and a 21-24 record on the road. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .313.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 27 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 17-for-42 with five doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 21 doubles, two triples and two home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 17-for-39 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .301 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Guardians: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: day-to-day (forearm), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.