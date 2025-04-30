Rangers trade right-handed reliever Matt Festa to the Guardians for cash

Breaking: Number of people suffering with Alzheimer’s disease increased by 300K in past year: What you need to know

1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have acquired right-handed pitcher Matt Festa from the Texas Rangers for cash, the Guardians announced Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Festa was assigned to Triple-A Columbus and is not on the Guardians' 40-man roster.

Festa has appeared in 108 major league games over five seasons with Seattle, Texas and the New York Mets, posting a 4.60 ERA. He was re-signed by Texas in February. He has pitched 14 2/3 scoreless innings in nine relief appearances with Triple-A Red Rock.

The Guardians also announced that right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi would begin a rehab assignment at Columbus on Wednesday night. He has been dealing with a left oblique strain.

