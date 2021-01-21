Ranked teams meet as No. 10 Wisconsin hosts No. 15 Ohio State

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Badgers are 9-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 3-3 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Buckeyes are 7-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 4-4 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Wisconsin has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 61.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-lowest rate in the nation. The Wisconsin defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 266th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com