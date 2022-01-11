Ranked teams meet as No. 17 Xavier hosts No. 14 Nova

STREAK STATS: Xavier has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 58.2.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Musketeers. Xavier has 36 assists on 75 field goals (48 percent) across its past three matchups while Villanova has assists on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Xavier has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Musketeers have averaged 21.9 foul shots per game this season and 25.6 per game over their last five games.

