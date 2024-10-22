Raptors host the Cavaliers for season opener

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -5.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers for the season opener.

Toronto finished 25-57 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Raptors averaged 112.4 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.

Cleveland finished 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 112.6 points per game last season, 50.0 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 14.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Raptors: Bruce Brown: out (knee), RJ Barrett: out (shoulder), Ja'Kobe Walter: day to day (shoulder), Chris Boucher: day to day (knee).

Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.