Raptors overcome Mitchell's 31 points, beat Cavs 108-105

Toronto shot 8 for 22 from 3–point range through the first three quarters, but made 5 of 8 from long distance in the fourth.

The Cavaliers led 97-92 with 4:55 left in the fourth before Barnes scored and Anunoby made a pair of free throws that cut the deficit to one.

After Allen turned the ball over, Anunoby fed Barnes for a driving dunk that put Toronto up 98-97 with 3:31 left.

Cleveland led 57-51 at the half. Mitchell scored 10 points in the third as the Cavs took an 84-76 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Osman took Garland’s place to begin the second half. … Cleveland shot 9 for 18 in the third quarter. … F Mamadi Diakite (not with team), G Ricky Rubio (left knee) and G-F Dylan Windler (right ankle) were not available.

Raptors: Barnes had a team-high seven assists. … Toronto has eight international players, leading the league for the second consecutive season. Dallas, Indiana and Sacramento have seven. … C Khem Birch (left knee), F Chris Boucher (left hamstring) and F Otto Porter Jr. (left hamstring) were not available.

IN THE FOLD

Toronto exercised the third-year team option on Barnes and the fourth-year team options on F Precious Achiuwa and G Malachi Flynn. All three are signed through 2023-24.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit Chicago on Saturday night

Raptors: Visit Brooklyn on Friday night.

