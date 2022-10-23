dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ravens activate Edwards, put Dobbins on injured reserve

news
1 hour ago
The Baltimore Ravens have activated running back Gus Edwards from the physically-unable-to-perform list and put running back J

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Gus Edwards from the physically-unable-to-perform list and put running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Edwards and Dobbins both missed all of last season with knee injuries. Edwards has not played this season, too. Dobbins has played in four games in 2022 but was already ruled out for this weekend.

Edwards has rushed for between 711 and 723 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Ex-wife of Pike County murder trial defendant’s brother testifies about...
2
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
3
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
4
Cincinnati Metro, Molson Coors team up to offer free rides to Bengals...
5
Pike Co. massacre trial: Watch Day 28 in court live
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top