Ravens rule out Murray, Watkins for Cincinnati game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out running back Latavius Murray and receiver Sammy Watkins for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.
Murray has an ankle injury from last weekend's win over the Chargers. Watkins missed that game and still has a thigh issue.
Center Bradley Bozeman (back), linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) and tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) are questionable after being limited in practice this week.
For Cincinnati, cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle) and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (illness) are questionable.
