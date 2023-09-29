Ravens rule out WRs Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman for game at Cleveland

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Just as their running back group becomes a little healthier, the Baltimore Ravens suddenly have big concerns at wide receiver.

The Ravens ruled out Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) for Sunday's game at Cleveland. That takes out two of Lamar Jackson's top targets, although rookie receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews are healthy.

Running back Gus Edwards, who was evaluated for a concussion after leaving last weekend's game, has been a full participant at practice all week, and Justice Hill (foot) was a full participant Friday and is questionable for Sunday.

The Ravens also ruled out cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and linebackers David Ojabo (ankle/knee) and Odafe Oweh (ankle). Tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was back at practice earlier in the week following a knee injury, did not practice Friday and is doubtful.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

