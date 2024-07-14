BreakingNews
Trump injured but 'fine' after attempted assassination at rally, shooter and one attendee are dead

Rays and Guardians square off in series rubber match

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series
news
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (58-36, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (47-48, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (8-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Pepiot (5-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -125, Guardians +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Tampa Bay has a 47-48 record overall and a 26-27 record in home games. Rays hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Cleveland has gone 28-25 on the road and 58-36 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 15 home runs while slugging .463. Jose Caballero is 9-for-32 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 20 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 13-for-41 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
First community conversation on civics, democracy set for Monday
2
Springfield mayor: Investigation into businesses, immigration continues
3
Barnstorming Carnival this weekend at Springfield airport
4
Hamilton city clerk to donate hair for RiversEdge
5
Woman riding motorcycle loses control on bridge, falls into Buck Creek
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top