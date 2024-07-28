Rays and Reds play, winner takes 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (7-4, 3.14 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Rays: Shawn Armstrong (2-2, 5.64 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -130, Rays +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Tampa Bay has a 53-52 record overall and a 28-28 record at home. The Rays have gone 32-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 50-54 record overall and a 25-26 record on the road. Reds hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has 16 home runs, 51 walks and 55 RBI while hitting .247 for the Rays. Amed Rosario is 13-for-31 with four doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 64 RBI while hitting .239 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (knee), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.