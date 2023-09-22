Rays calling up 20-year old infield prospect Junior Caminero

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (AP) — The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays are calling up 20-year-old minor league prospect Junior Caminero from Double-A Montgomery.

The minor league club announced the news on social media, saying: “Congratulations to Junior Caminero for being called up to THE SHOW!”

Caminero spent time with both Montgomery and Class-A Bowling Green this season, mostly playing third base while combining to hit .324 with 31 homers and 94 RBIs in 117 games. He's expected to join the Rays for a weekend series that begins Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rays have been without Wander Franco, who was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball last month while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the All-Star shortstop for an alleged relationship with a minor.

The 22-year-old Franco was placed on the restricted list for a week on Aug. 14 while MLB launched an investigation following social media posts suggesting he was in a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts.

MLB said the shift to administrative leave was not disciplinary under the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

MLB could wait until the Dominican Republic investigation is concluded before deciding whether there will be any discipline.

