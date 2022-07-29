dayton-daily-news logo
Rays host the Guardians to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Tampa Bay Rays host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series

Cleveland Guardians (50-48, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (53-46, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (4-6, 3.63 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 2.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -111, Guardians -107; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays start a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Tampa Bay is 31-18 at home and 53-46 overall. The Rays have a 24-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland has a 25-29 record on the road and a 50-48 record overall. The Guardians have gone 35-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ji-Man Choi has 16 doubles and eight home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 15 doubles, three triples and two home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 10-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 6-4, .296 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

