Rays visit the Guardians to start 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ian Seymour (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (9-9, 4.55 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -143, Rays +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays to start a three-game series.

Cleveland has a 64-65 record overall and a 31-31 record in home games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 29-34 record in road games and a 63-67 record overall. The Rays have gone 35-55 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 24 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 10 for 40 with a double over the last 10 games.

Junior Caminero leads the Rays with 58 extra base hits (21 doubles and 37 home runs). Christopher Morel is 8 for 25 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 2-8, .191 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rays: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (oblique), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (back), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.