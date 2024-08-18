Rea leads the way as Brewers win 2-0 to complete sweep of Guardians in matchup of division leaders

Milwaukee's five-game winning streak matches its longest of the season.

Rea (11-4) held the Guardians hitless for the first 5 2/3 innings. The 34-year-old right-hander struck out five and allowed two hits and no walks in his seven-inning stint.

“He’s just been an incredible anchor," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “He really has. He gives you it every time out. What you see is what you get. It’s who he is as a human, every day the same, every day doing everything he can to help out whoever's around him, whatever the mission is. The consummate teammate. I can't say enough about him.”

Rea credited the way Eric Haase — starting at catcher for just the 10th time this season — called the game.

“I just think he did a good job of moving the ball around, predominantly with the four- and two-seam (fastball)," Rea said. “The slider wasn't quite there today, so we kind of turned to the changeup when we needed to slow them down, so that was good too.”

Rea departed after hitting Jhonkensy Noel with a pitch for the second time to start the eighth inning. Bryan Hudson came out of the bullpen and retired the next three batters in order.

With usual closer Devin Williams unavailable after pitching three of the last four days, 30-year-old left-hander Jared Koenig retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his first career save.

“I definitely had it in the back of my mind, but I was just trying to focus on getting the hitters and making my pitches,” Koenig said.

Cleveland’s Ben Lively (10-8) gave up a run in each of the first two innings, but shut the Brewers down for the rest of his six-inning stint. He struck out five and allowed five hits and two walks to go with the two runs.

In the first inning, Milwaukee’s Brice Turang hit a leadoff triple to right and scored on Willy Adames’ two-out single to center.

Sal Frelick hit a one-out single in the second, advanced to third on a hit-and-run single from Joey Ortiz and scored when Haase grounded to short.

That was more than enough offense for Rea, who didn’t allow a hit until Steven Kwan lined a single to left with two outs in the sixth.

Will Brennan followed Kwan’s base hit with a single to center that put the potential tying run on base, but Rea ended the threat by retiring José Ramírez on a pop fly that first baseman Rhys Hoskins caught in foul territory.

“It's a frustrating series,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “There's no other way to put it. That's a really good team over there, and they showed why. They can pitch.”

HONORING YOUNT

Before the game, the Brewers honored Hall of Famer Robin Yount to recognize the 50th anniversary of the two-time MVP’s major league debut. Yount spent his entire career with the Brewers and is regarded as the best player in franchise history.

Yount received a standing ovation before throwing out the first pitch.

During a pregame media session with former Brewers owner and MLB Commissioner Bud Selig, Yount said that he’s “the luckiest guy in the world, to have been drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers.”

“I love Milwaukee,” Yount said. “I love Wisconsin. It’s just worked out great for me.”

UP NEXT

Guardians: Off Monday before starting a three-game road series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The scheduled starting pitchers Tuesday are LHP Matthew Boyd (0-0, 1.69 ERA) for the Guardians and RHP Luis Gil (12-6, 3.25) for the Yankees.

Brewers: Off Monday before starting a three-game series at St. Louis on Tuesday. RHP Frankie Montas (5-8, 4.86) starts for the Brewers on Tuesday, while RHP Erick Fedde (8-6, 3.40) pitches for the Cardinals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP