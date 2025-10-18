Reagan Andrew throws 2 TD passes and Butler knocks off Dayton 23-17

Donovan Weatherly caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Drew VanVleet to get the Flyers within 17-14 in the third quarter, but Dayton didn't cross midfield again until late in the fourth. Trevor Henkle capped that drive with a 34-yard field goal, but Butler recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Andrew completed 18 of 23 passes for 256 yards and added 78 yards rushing. Loss had three receptions for 93 yards and Cox had three catches for 89 yards.

Luke Hansen had 108 yards rushing for Dayton (5-2, 3-1).

The Flyers hadn't lost since their season opener at Eastern Illinois.

