Real Salt Lake takes shutout streak into matchup with Cincinnati

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +116, FC Cincinnati +210, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake heads into a matchup against Cincinnati after recording two straight shutout wins.

RSL is 5-4-1 in home games. RSL is 4-1-0 when it scores two goals.

Cincinnati is 7-4-1 in road games. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 38 goals led by Evander with 15.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Luna has eight goals and two assists for RSL. Johnny Russell has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Evander has 15 goals and five assists for Cincinnati. Kevin Denkey has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Cincinnati: 5-3-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Matthew Bell (injured), Tyler Wolff (injured), Javain Brown (injured), Zac MacMath (injured).

Cincinnati: Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Kevin Denkey (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.