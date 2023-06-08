Red Sox comfortable with handling of pitcher Matt Dermody after learning of 2021 homophobic tweet

“Obviously, as an organization we made this decision and done a lot of stuff to educate our players on the subject,” Cora said sitting in the dugout at Progressive Field before the series finale. “I don’t know how many organizations do it with their employees and their players as far as educating them about being inclusive, and obviously accepting everyone in your clubhouse and your working environment.”

Cora said it's not his place to have an opinion on Dermody's beliefs.

“Obviously not too many people agree with the tweet of Matt’s,” Cora said. "I’m not here to tell him what to say or to do. But one thing for sure, when you put this uniform on, what we want is for people to be inclusive.

“I think the clubhouse is a reflection of the world. We’ve got people from different race, different beliefs, not just religious beliefs but also politics.”

