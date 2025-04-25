Red Sox-Guardians series opener postponed by rain, teams will play split doubleheader Saturday

Breaking: Coroner identifies 82-year-old man hit by truck in Harrison Twp.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora talks to home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski after a foul ball by Trevor Story off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane Baz during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 14, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The series opener between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians was postponed by rain on Friday, setting up a day-night doubleheader between the clubs on Saturday.

With a light drizzle falling and the tarp covering the infield at Progressive Field, the game was called at 5:05 p.m. — more than two hours before the scheduled first pitch.

The teams will play a split doubleheader on Saturday with the first game starting at 1:10 p.m. The second game is scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m. Fans will be cleared from the ballpark between games.

The opener will be Red Sox manager Alex Cora's 1,000th career game with the franchise. He’ll be the fifth manager in team history to manage 1,000 games, joining Joe Cronin (2,007), Terry Francona (1,296), Pinky Higgins (1,119) and Bill Carrigan (1,003).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

