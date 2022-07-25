dayton-daily-news logo
Red Sox take home losing streak into matchup with the Guardians

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a three-game home slide

Cleveland Guardians (48-46, second in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (48-48, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-7, 3.93 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -110, Guardians -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians looking to break their three-game home slide.

Boston has a 23-23 record in home games and a 48-48 record overall. The Red Sox have a 35-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 23-27 record in road games and a 48-46 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .388 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 19 home runs while slugging .573. Amed Rosario is 18-for-40 with six doubles, a triple and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 1-9, .211 batting average, 8.90 ERA, outscored by 63 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .290 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Winckowski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (back), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

