Red Wings host the Blue Jackets after Raymond's 2-goal showing

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Lucas Raymond's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss.

Detroit has a 34-28-6 record overall and a 19-11-5 record in home games. The Red Wings have a +one scoring differential, with 230 total goals scored and 229 conceded.

Columbus has gone 10-16-6 in road games and 23-34-11 overall. The Blue Jackets have allowed 244 goals while scoring 197 for a -47 scoring differential.

Tuesday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Red Wings won 5-4 in the previous meeting. Raymond led the Red Wings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 26 goals and 28 assists for the Red Wings. Raymond has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has scored 11 goals with 39 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: out (lower body), Ville Husso: out (lower-body).

Blue Jackets: Justin Danforth: out (concussion), Yegor Chinakhov: out (upper-body), Sean Kuraly: out (lower body), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper-body), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.