Reds agree to a minor league deal with 1B Nathaniel Lowe, invite him to big-league spring training

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds signed veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe to a minor league contract with an invite to major league camp in spring training, the team announced Saturday.

The 30-year-old Lowe split time between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox last season. He struggled with the Nationals but played well for the Red Sox down the stretch, batting .280 with two homers and 16 RBIs over 100 at-bats.