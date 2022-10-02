dayton-daily-news logo
Reds aim to end 5-game losing streak, play the Cubs

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds look to end their five-game skid with a win against the Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (60-98, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-86, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Anderson (2-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (5-7, 3.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -167, Reds +143

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to stop a five-game slide with a win against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 36-44 record at home and a 72-86 record overall. The Cubs have a 24-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has gone 29-51 in road games and 60-98 overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .235, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Sunday's game is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs are up 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 23 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 6-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 24 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 6-for-21 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 9-1, .212 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Reds: 2-8, .176 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

