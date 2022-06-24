dayton-daily-news logo
Reds aim to end skid in matchup with the Giants

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds come into the matchup against the San Francisco Giants after losing seven straight games

Cincinnati Reds (23-46, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (38-31, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -198, Reds +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds look to stop a seven-game losing streak with a win over the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has gone 19-14 in home games and 38-31 overall. The Giants have a 27-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati is 11-23 in road games and 23-46 overall. The Reds have a 13-34 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has 16 home runs, 18 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .271 for the Giants. Tommy La Stella is 9-for-25 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 13 doubles and 14 home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-34 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 3-7, .250 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (knee), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

