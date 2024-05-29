Reds and Cardinals meet to determine series winner

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (0-1, 6.30 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, six strikeouts); Reds: Frankie Montas (2-3, 4.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cincinnati has a 14-16 record in home games and a 24-31 record overall. The Reds have a 17-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis has a 26-27 record overall and a 13-15 record in road games. The Cardinals are 16-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with nine home runs while slugging .444. Tyler Stephenson is 8-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has four home runs, 18 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .235 for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 14-for-41 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .190 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.