Reds and Cubs meet, winner claims 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ben Brown (3-3, 5.44 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -120, Reds +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Cincinnati is 26-27 overall and 14-13 in home games. The Reds have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 3.68.

Chicago has gone 16-11 on the road and 31-21 overall. The Cubs have gone 25-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with nine home runs while slugging .417. Spencer Steer is 13 for 35 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 46 RBIs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 16 for 43 with two doubles, two triples and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cubs: 7-3, .305 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.