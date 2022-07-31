dayton-daily-news logo
Reds and Orioles square off with series tied 1-1

news
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Baltimore Orioles (51-50, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-61, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 6.15 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.73 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -125, Orioles +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati is 39-61 overall and 23-32 at home. The Reds are 28-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore is 22-30 in road games and 51-50 overall. The Orioles are 18-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads the Reds with 43 extra base hits (22 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs). Jonathan India is 12-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 23 doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .256 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 13-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

