Reds and Pirates meet, winner takes 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-1) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-1)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez (0-0); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -136, Pirates +116; over/under is 9 runs

Cincinnati had a 62-100 record overall and a 33-48 record in home games last season. The Reds slugged .372 with a .675 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

Pittsburgh had a 62-100 record overall and a 28-53 record in road games last season. The Pirates pitching staff averaged 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.0 runs per game in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

