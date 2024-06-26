Reds and Pirates play to determine series winner

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-41, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-42, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (3-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -128, Pirates +109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 20-22 record at home and a 37-42 record overall. The Reds have gone 16-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh is 38-41 overall and 19-21 on the road. The Pirates have gone 23-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 15-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 19 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Pirates. Rowdy Tellez is 11-for-35 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Dennis Santana: day-to-day (arm), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Butler County leaders convene to address property tax hikes
2
Voodoo Brewing Co. in West Chester has grand opening this week
3
State troopers investigate I-75 fatal crash in Butler County
4
In Fairfield, women are coming together to ‘just go for it’
5
Hamilton Hometown Heroes: Here’s how to find banner locations
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top