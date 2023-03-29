Reds and Pirates square off for season opener

Cincinnati had a 62-100 record overall and a 33-48 record in home games last season. The Reds averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .235 and slugging .372.

Pittsburgh had a 62-100 record overall and a 28-53 record in road games last season. The Pirates slugged .364 with a .291 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.