Reds and Pirates square off for season opener

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates for the season opener

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -140, Pirates +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the season opener.

Cincinnati had a 62-100 record overall and a 33-48 record in home games last season. The Reds averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .235 and slugging .372.

Pittsburgh had a 62-100 record overall and a 28-53 record in road games last season. The Pirates slugged .364 with a .291 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

