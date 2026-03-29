Reds and Red Sox meet in series rubber match

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Connelly Early (0-0); Reds: Rhett Lowder (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -139, Reds +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati went 83-79 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Reds averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .245.

Boston had an 89-73 record overall and a 41-40 record on the road last season. The Red Sox batted .254 as a team in the 2025 season with a .745 OPS.

INJURIES: Reds: Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

Red Sox: Patrick Sandoval: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Seigler: 10-Day IL (knee), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (knee), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.