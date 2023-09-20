Reds and Twins meet to decide series winner

Both the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday
news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
X

Minnesota Twins (80-72, first in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (79-74, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (7-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -112, Twins -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Cincinnati is 79-74 overall and 37-40 in home games. Reds hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Minnesota is 80-72 overall and 37-40 in road games. The Twins have gone 31-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 33 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs while hitting .269 for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 11-for-32 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Willi Castro has 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 33 RBI for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 9-for-35 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .224 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by three runs

Twins: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Luke Maile: day-to-day (hand), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Royce Lewis: day-to-day (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Moeller Brew Barn closes Monroe location
2
Pretzelmaker business in Springfield to close next month
3
Bengals fan head-butt: Man faces charges after assault inside Paycor...
4
West Chester hotel project sitting dormant will be finished next year...
5
Another bomb threat regarding Roebling Bridge over Ohio River shuts it...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top