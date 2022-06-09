Reds beat pitcher Lucas Sims in salary arbitration

No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons. The timing was set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.

Losing their decisions earlier were Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall ($9,275,000), Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($3.95 million), injured Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson ($3.6 million), St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill ($3.4 million), Miami right-hander Pablo López ($2.45 million) and Milwaukee right-hander Adrian Houser ($2,425,000).

Winning were Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson ($10 million), Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier ($8 million) and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($8.5 million).

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

Hearings are scheduled through June 24. Other players still on track for hearings include New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried, Miami catcher Jacob Stallings, Seattle outfielder Jesse Winker and Kansas City second baseman Nicky Lopez.

