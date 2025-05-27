Reds bring 1-0 series lead over Royals into game 2

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (5-3, 4.88 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (3-1, 1.57 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -110, Reds -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Kansas City Royals with a 1-0 series lead.

Kansas City has a 29-26 record overall and a 17-10 record at home. The Royals have gone 25-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati is 27-28 overall and 13-14 on the road. The Reds have a 19-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino is fourth on the Royals with 15 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Salvador Perez is 9 for 40 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has eight doubles and nine home runs for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 14 for 40 with four doubles, a triple and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .264 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Reds: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (groin), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (finger), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.