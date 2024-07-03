Reds bring 1-0 series lead over Yankees into game 2

The Cincinnati Reds bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the New York Yankees
news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (40-45, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (54-33, second in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (7-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (9-5, 4.42 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -189, Reds +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

New York is 24-15 in home games and 54-33 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .428 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Cincinnati has a 40-45 record overall and a 20-22 record in road games. The Reds are 18-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 12 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 61 RBI while hitting .300 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 16-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .242 for the Reds. Jonathan India is 18-for-37 with 11 doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .235 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

