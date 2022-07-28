Reds bring 2-1 series advantage over Marlins into game 4

Miami is 46-52 overall and 24-29 on the road. The Marlins have a 29-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 19 home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .265 for the Reds. Donovan Solano is 13-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jesus Sanchez has 12 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Marlins. Avisail Garcia is 9-for-36 with a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.