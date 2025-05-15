Reds bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the White Sox

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Bryse Wilson (0-1, 4.88 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Reds: Nicholas Martinez (1-4, 4.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -229, White Sox +185; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to end their three-game losing streak when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Cincinnati has a 20-24 record overall and a 9-12 record at home. The Reds have a 14-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 5-17 record on the road and a 14-29 record overall. The White Sox have a 5-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Thursday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with seven home runs while slugging .407. TJ Friedl is 9 for 33 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has three doubles, five home runs and 17 RBIs for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 10 for 39 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .187 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), TJ Friedl: day-to-day (wrist), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (calf), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (lat), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.