Reds bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Rays

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (9-6, 3.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (3-7, 4.46 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -120, Reds +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Tampa Bay Rays aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Tampa Bay has gone 27-28 in home games and 52-52 overall. The Rays are 15-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has a 50-53 record overall and a 25-25 record in road games. The Reds have gone 23-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 16 home runs while slugging .441. Amed Rosario is 11-for-28 with two doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 21 doubles, seven triples and 18 home runs for the Reds. Santiago Espinal is 11-for-25 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (knee), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.